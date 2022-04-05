61-year-old woman walking on Bronx street shot dead, police investigating incident

The woman was walking near Crescent Avenue and East 188th Street in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx when she was struck by a bullet, according to police.
She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and was pronounced dead.
The victim is believed to be an innocent bystander.
All suspects involved fled on foot.
There have been no arrests made, and the police investigation is ongoing.
Check back for updates.
