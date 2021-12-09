Seach for gunman who chased, fired shots at victim in Bedford-Stuyvesant

Police say it started when the attacker began chasing the 34-year-old victim in his car on Vernon and Lewis avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
It happened on October 6 at 12:12 a.m.
The gunman was chasing the victim in a dark colored Genesis SUV.
The victim crashed and when he got out, police say the man pulled out a gun and opened fire. He pulled the trigger several times.
The victim was not hurt and managed to get away.
The gunman is described as a male with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
