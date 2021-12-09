Seach for gunman who chased, fired shots at victim in Bedford-Stuyvesant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10330905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The precincts where both incidents took place each have seen shooting incidents increase by around 37% compared to this time in 2020.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman behind a terrifying attempted attack in Brooklyn.Police say it started when the attacker began chasing the 34-year-old victim in his car on Vernon and Lewis avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.It happened on October 6 at 12:12 a.m.The gunman was chasing the victim in a dark colored Genesis SUV.The victim crashed and when he got out, police say the man pulled out a gun and opened fire. He pulled the trigger several times.The victim was not hurt and managed to get away.The gunman is described as a male with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing all black clothing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------