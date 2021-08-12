Debris rains down on Brooklyn street when car slams into sidewalk shed

EMBED <>More Videos

Car slams into sidewalk shed in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver careened into a sidewalk shed in Brooklyn overnight Thursday and then fled the scene.

Police say driver of the gray Infiniti appears to have lost control and slammed into the temporary structure on Nostrand Avenue in the Bedford Stuyvesant section.

The impact spilled 70 feet of the structure onto the sidewalk and the street.

The driver then fled on foot.

HEART WARMING | 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time
EMBED More News Videos

"No matter what, just look to the children because they'll lead the way," Payson's mother said.


Police responded to find the debris and are reviewing area surveillance cameras.

No injuries were reported

The Department of Buildings issued a partial vacate order for two buildings and is also investigating.

The contractor was ordered to clean up the debris and to replace the damaged shed, and that work is underway.

The partial vacate orders will remain in effect until the collapsed sections of shed are removed and replaced.

ALSO READ | Black realtor, clients handcuffed during house showing
EMBED More News Videos

A Black realtor was showing a house to a Black man and his 15-year-old son in a Michigan suburb when police surrounded the property with guns.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybedford stuyvesantbrooklynhit and runcar on sidewalkcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat continues
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Teenage girl shot at mall in Connecticut
3 firefighters hurt battling multi-alarm blaze in Queens
Fred on track to drench Florida as a Tropical Storm
COVID Updates: More countries added to CDC's high-risk travel list
Show More
Diocese of Brooklyn mandates school masks for students, staff
Fake COVID vaccine card sales are ramping up online
Mount Sinai Health System mandates COVID vaccine for all employees
Hochul says mask mandates in NY schools are likely
Field of Dreams: Yankees set to play at iconic Iowa cornfield
More TOP STORIES News