Debris rains down on Brooklyn street when car slams into sidewalk shed

Police say driver of the gray Infiniti appears to have lost control and slammed into the temporary structure on Nostrand Avenue in the Bedford Stuyvesant section.
The impact spilled 70 feet of the structure onto the sidewalk and the street.
The driver then fled on foot.
HEART WARMING | 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time
Police responded to find the debris and are reviewing area surveillance cameras.
No injuries were reported
The Department of Buildings issued a partial vacate order for two buildings and is also investigating.
The contractor was ordered to clean up the debris and to replace the damaged shed, and that work is underway.
The partial vacate orders will remain in effect until the collapsed sections of shed are removed and replaced.
ALSO READ | Black realtor, clients handcuffed during house showing
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip