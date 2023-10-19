Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell takes plea deal in Georgia election interference case

The former president seems to admit he did not win the 2020 election and it was his decision to claim it was rigged.

Sidney Powell, one of 18 co-defendants in President Donald Trump's election interference case in Georgia, is in court Thursday morning taking a plea deal on the RICO case.

She is pleading to six misdemeanor charges, according to the deal read out in court. She will get 12 months of probation for each count, as well as a $6,000 fine.

The plea comes a day before she was scheduled to go on trial along with co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro.

Powell, Chesebro, Trump, and 16 others pleaded not guilty in August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Powell, a former Trump campaign attorney, is accused of helping tamper with voting machines in Coffee County.

She is the second defendant in the case to strike a plea agreement after Scott Hall took a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to tampering with voting machine equipment.

