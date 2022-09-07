82-year-old Sikh man assaulted, robbed on Queens street

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- An 82-year-old Sikh man was assaulted during a robbery on a Queens street Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the corner of 112th Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill, where the victim was walking when two unknown suspects approached him from behind and punched him multiple times.

He fell to the sidewalk, suffering lacerations and swelling to the right side of his face and chest.

Police say the suspects took the victim's cell phone and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment.

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to police, the assault is not currently being investigated as a Hate Crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

