Investigation underway near roller coaster ride at Six Flags Great Adventure

An active investigation is underway Thursday night near a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 was overhead as ambulances could be seen near the base of the El Toro roller coaster.

Injuries have been reported, but it's still unclear what happened.

Video shows crews using flashlights on the tracks of the ride.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Six Flags Great Adventure for more information.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

