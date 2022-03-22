localish

Woman smashes gender stereotypes with own auto shop

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman smashes gender stereotypes with own auto shop

HOUSTON, Texas -- A female mechanic is throwing a wrench into gender stereotypes.

Tamara Kasper is the owner of Six13 shop in northeast Harris County, an auto shop with a focus on helping underprivileged families.

"This area was hit hard during Hurricane Harvey and I really wanted to give back," said Kasper, whose own shop was flooded with nearly 18 inches of water. "During Harvey is when I started using GoFundMe pages to help fix people's cars."

Kasper still uses crowdfunding to help families in need with auto repairs. She hopes to become a non-profit in the near future.

She also holds weekend workshops called Pearls and Pistons, a do-it-yourself maintenance class for women.

"I was also a customer once," said Kasper. "I know how it feels. That's the reason why we have these classes. When you're talking to the mechanic and you don't know what's going on, you feel a little intimidated. I was in that position too. I want them to feel confident in what they know."

For more information, visit Six13 shop on Facebook or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonauto industrycarswomen's history monthktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Woman smashes gender stereotypes with own auto shop
CA's Pioneertown embodies the Old West charm
Three-time cancer survivor shares her inspiring story
Visit the first women-led food hall in the country
TOP STORIES
Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death surrenders
Feces attack suspect back behind bars after arrest in Harlem
NJ beach chair business booming after 'Shark Tank' appearance
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
7-year-old grazed by bullet as NYC crime surge continues
NYC mayor announces potential end date for day care masks
NYPD accused of collecting DNA for 'rogue' database
Show More
Bouncy house sent flying into the air during birthday party
NYC comptroller report says bail reform not fueling crime spike
Victim robbed of $100,000 in Upper Manhattan, 3 men sought
AccuWeather: Partly sunny
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
More TOP STORIES News