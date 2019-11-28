Sketch of suspect in sexual assault of student inside Kingsborough Community College bathroom

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to identify a young man suspected of sexually assaulting a student Monday in a Brooklyn college library restroom.

The NYPD released a sketch of the man they are looking for.

A 17-year-old student at Kingsborough Community College told officials a stranger made his way into a library bathroom, pushed her into a stall, pulled off her pants and assaulted her.

Police said she managed to escape, and the man fled. He's estimated to be about 17 or 18.

The student was treated at a hospital and released.

The college says it's taking "all measures to safeguard its students, faculty and staff." The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

