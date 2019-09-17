Sketch released of man wanted in Park Slope attempted rape

By Eyewitness News
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a sexual predator in Brooklyn.

Police released a sketch of the man sought after an attempted rape in Park Slope.

It happened early in the morning on Sunday, September 8.

Investigators say he followed a 26-year-old woman into her apartment building, exposed himself, and then grabbed her waist.

After she struggled, he ran away eastbound towards Prospect Park West.

The unidentified individual is described as black man, approximately 5'10" to 6'2" tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Related topics:
park slopebrooklynnew york cityattempted rapesketch
