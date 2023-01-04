Winter warm-up thaws out business at ski resorts in New Jersey

Snowboarding and skiing is typically takes over Mount Creek in Vernon, New Jersey, but that wasn't the case Wednesday when temperatures hit the 60s. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

VERNON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The winter warm-up we're having may be nice for stepping outside, but it's thawing out business at ski resorts and melting snow and profits.

The sound of snowboarding and skiing typically reverberates at Mountain Creek in Vernon, New Jersey, but that wasn't the case on Wednesday when temperatures registered in the 60s.

That's a far cry from the freezing temperatures during the holidays less than two weeks ago.

However, Mountain Creek promises they will be ready. Hugh Reynolds is chief marketing officer at Mountain Creek.

"We reopen tomorrow, expect to get back to it," Hugh Reynolds said. "28 trails, four mountain peaks will reopen; antiques return this weekend "

The weather has been so warm and rainy that Mountain Creek had to close, but they saw a 40% jump in the numbers last week, over last year.

Meantime, the bagel shop has been crowded.

"It's really sad to see Mountain Creek with no snow," said a worker from Hamburg Hot Bagels.

But what's better than comfort food? No matter the weather, people piled in on Wednesday.

People have been finding other fun stuff to do that doesn't involve snow.

"We've got indoor hot tubs and jacuzzies and steam and sauna as well," said Chris Mulvhill of Crystal Springs Resort.

There's also golf.

"We have two open golf courses open today, we have six golf courses, and we said why not? And low and behold we had almost 200 golfers out here today," Mulvhill said.

People have been relaxing at Grand Cascades by the fire pit or lounging around in the indoor pools or the hot tub that even stretches outside.

No snow? For one 60-degree day at least, it was no problem.

The snow, like the skiers, will be back before you know it.

"Hopefully will see some natural snow fall from the skies real soon," Reynolds said.

