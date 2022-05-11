Police searching for man who slashed tires of 41 cars in Midtown, Manhattan

Surveillance video was captured of a man who slashed the tires of 41 different cars in Midtown, Manhattan.
Most of the cars were parked along 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue. Nine of the vehicles belong to members of the FDNY and the U.S secret service.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
