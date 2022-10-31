Multiple people slashed outside Market Hotel music venue in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Halloween party turned violent in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Three men were slashed when a fight broke out outside the Market Hotel music venue in Bushwick just before midnight on Sunday.

Two of them were slashed in the face and a third was slashed in the thigh, according to police.

They were all taken to Kings County Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene. No arrests have been made.

