Slashing at gas station in Harrison prompts 2-hour school delay

HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Harrison schools are on a two-hour delay while police search for a stabbing suspect.A man was slashed in the hand by his driving companion when they got into a dispute at a Mobil gas station on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison Thursday morning.The victim went to the gas station to get help, and was taken to the hospital for a cut to his hand.The suspect, who is known to the victim and to police, fled on foot.Police are searching for the suspect, prompting a two-hour delay at local schools.Authorities have taped off the white truck where the stabbing occurred in the parking lot of the gas station.----------