Slashing at gas station in Harrison prompts 2-hour school delay

A man was slashed in the hand by his driving companion when they got into a dispute at a Mobil gas station on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison Thursday morning.
The victim went to the gas station to get help, and was taken to the hospital for a cut to his hand.
The suspect, who is known to the victim and to police, fled on foot.
Police are searching for the suspect, prompting a two-hour delay at local schools.
Authorities have taped off the white truck where the stabbing occurred in the parking lot of the gas station.
