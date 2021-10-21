Slashing at gas station in Harrison prompts 2-hour school delay

By Eyewitness News
HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Harrison schools are on a two-hour delay while police search for a stabbing suspect.

A man was slashed in the hand by his driving companion when they got into a dispute at a Mobil gas station on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison Thursday morning.

The victim went to the gas station to get help, and was taken to the hospital for a cut to his hand.

The suspect, who is known to the victim and to police, fled on foot.



Police are searching for the suspect, prompting a two-hour delay at local schools.

Authorities have taped off the white truck where the stabbing occurred in the parking lot of the gas station.

