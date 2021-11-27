Pop-up Christmas market launched in Brooklyn as part of Small Business Saturday

The market on Fulton Street in Bedford Stuyvesant, called Winter Wonderland 2.0, features stands from artists, clothing designers and more.
"The holiday season is where I make the most of my money," said Keeshagaye Whitter, owner of natural skincare line, Emollient. "It helps me to sustain my business through the year."
The market, sponsored in major part by Wells Fargo, is part of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District.
Julia File, owner of JJNX Fashion, hopes people will come and buy her handmade clothes.
"Maybe people can find some gifts," she said.
Leaders in Bedford Stuyvesant partnered with Lyft to offer discounted rides to people who go shopping in the neighborhood on Small Business Saturday.
Artist Aleathea Sapp-Jimenez, who has a stand at the market, said she hopes people come to experience the holiday season with their community.
"We've been locked down so long," she said.
The market, located at 1368 Fulton Street, operates 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Van Alen Institute, the Urban Design Forum and the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation are also sponsors of Winter Wonderland 2.0.
