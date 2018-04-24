'Smallville' actress Allison Mack, called slave 'master,' granted bail

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the court appearance by actress Allison Mack. (Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend was granted bail Tuesday while fighting charges that she helped recruit female sex slaves into a cult-like group.

A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed to release Allison Mack on $5 million bond and place her under home detention in California. She'll be living with her parents at their home in Los Alamitos as she awaits trial.

The "Smallville" actress was charged with sex trafficking last Friday after federal prosecutors said she worked as a slave "master."

She pleaded not guilty.

Mack, 35, appeared in tan jail smocks for a brief court appearance. She only spoke to answer "yes" when the judge asked her if she understood the bail conditions.

Among those conditions: No contact with current or former members of the secretive group known as NXIVM. She'll also be subject to electronic monitoring and restrictions on computer and cellphone use.

Mack starred in The CW network's "Smallville," a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.

Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group. He allegedly sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.

Raniere also denies wrongdoing.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cultarrestNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News