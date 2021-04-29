caught on video

Video captures woman's 'transphobic' rant at New Jersey restaurant

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video captures woman's 'transphobic' rant at restaurant

SMITHVILLE, New Jersey -- Video captured the vice principal of a New Jersey school throw beer at a table of patrons who had been filming his wife going on a "transphobic" rant over the weekend.

It happened at Fred and Ethel's Lantern Light Restaurant and Tavern in Smithville, New Jersey.

BreakingAC.com was the first to report the story and identified the couple as Lisa and Michael Smurro of Freehold, New Jersey.

The woman who began recording the video only wants to be identified as Carrie. She says Lisa Smurro could be heard complaining about a transgender woman using the women's restroom.

"She's a man using my bathroom," she says.

The woman can then be heard saying how you are either born male or female.

RELATED | 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
EMBED More News Videos

In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.



"There was a man pissing in the women's bathroom," Lisa Smurro tells the waitress. "She's a man. She's a man."

The feud ends with the Smurros leaving and Michael Smurro, the vice principal of a middle school in Neptune, New Jersey, tossing beer toward Carrie and her boyfriend.

"I would like to see justice for the LGBTQ community, respect for them. I think Lisa and Mike Smurro need to be held accountable for their remarks," said Carrie.

The Neptune School District said in a statement, "This event is troubling as its perception potentially threatens the social-emotional well-being and climate of belonging that our Neptune School District community represents. Although we cannot comment on the details of confidential personnel matters, we can say the Board of Education and Administration are taking this matter seriously."

Tony Coppola, the owner of the Smithville business, says that his staff has been shaken up since the incident.

"We have a diverse staff and I think a lot of them took this personally. All are welcome here and we just ask that you treat one another kindly, and if you can't do that, take your hate somewhere else," said Coppola.

MORE NEWS: Asian woman slapped during Chinatown hate crime speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

A 25-year-old woman, who asked not to show her face or use her name, was on the receiving end of an attack while enjoying outdoor dining with a friend in Chinatown.



Michael Smurro has since released a statement to the Associated Press stating, "I allowed my emotions to get in the way of my normally sound judgement and reacted in a way that was inappropriate. I do not condone violence or discrimination of any kind and should have simply walked away. I apologize to the person I threw my beer at and wish I hadn't done so. I apologize to anyone I offended."

Galloway Township police began an investigation on Monday. To date, they have not confirmed that there was an incident between Lisa Smurro in the bathroom with a transgender woman, and no one has come forward.

Christian Fuscarino, the executive director of Garden State Equality, did reach out to the Neptune School District. She said regardless of whether or not Lisa Smurro did confront a transgender woman in the bathroom, the comments she made spread hate.

"The language that was used is transphobic in nature. It's alarming that people responsible for children would behave in such an aggressive and shameful way," Fuscarino said.

No charges have been filed. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office, which handles "biased incidents," has reached out to offer assistance.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyatlantic countytransgendercaught on videocommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
Spirit Airlines jet engine ablaze after bird flies into it in NJ
Man records video of massive alligator eating another gator whole
Small plane clips light pole, crashes onto Texas highway: video
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News