14-foot python found dead on side of the road in Suffolk County

Environmental conservation police officers found the dead python on the side of the road in Medford.

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- You may have seen this reptile behind glass windows at your local zoo, or maybe you've seen them in a National Geographic series - but what if you saw a 14-foot snake right in front of you?

That's exactly what happened on Feb. 14, when environmental conservation officers received a report of a large snake on the side of the road in Medford, Long Island.

Upon arrival, officers Kaufherr and Zullo discovered the python curled up in a ball, and after a closer look, they realized it was dead.

Under New York State Environmental Conservation Law, it is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets unless you have a Dangerous Animal License.

The snake's owner is currently being investigated on this matter.

