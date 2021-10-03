Arts & Entertainment

Snoop Dogg to headline concert honoring Rutgers University graduates

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rutgers University is bringing in a hip-hop legend to headline a concert celebrating their recent graduates.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will perform at Rutgers on October 23 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

He will be joined by special guest Warren G, to help celebrate the Class of 2020 and 2021 as a way to make up for the events they missed because of COVID.



Graduates can register for tickets to the concert online through October 11.

ALSO READ | Gabby Petito family joins Twitter, calls on Laundrie to surrender
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Gabby Petito took to social media on Saturday with emotional messages and tributes, including calls for her fiancé Brian Laundrie to turn himself in.



For Snoop Dogg, the news comes after the announcement that he would perform alongside hip-hop titans like Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at next year's Super Bowl halftime show.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew brunswickmiddlesex countyconcertlive musicrappersnoop doggmusicmusic newsrutgers university
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father, son killed after car crashes into brick retaining wall in NY
Photo of suspects released after teen shot in head by stray bullet
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
Amy Freeze says goodbye to Eyewitness News after 10 years
Spirit plane catches fire after hitting bird at NJ airport
AccuWeather: Warm end to weekend ahead of showers
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
Show More
Major oil spill off California coast closes beaches; airshow canceled
13-year-old behind wheel of stolen car during police chase
Small plane clips light pole, crashes onto Texas highway: video
What the debt ceiling is, and why you should care about it
Gabby Petito family joins Twitter, calls on Laundrie to surrender
More TOP STORIES News