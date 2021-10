Snoop Dogg to headline concert honoring Rutgers University graduates

EMBED >More News Videos The family of Gabby Petito took to social media on Saturday with emotional messages and tributes, including calls for her fiancé Brian Laundrie to turn himself in.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rutgers University is bringing in a hip-hop legend to headline a concert celebrating their recent graduates.Rapper Snoop Dogg will perform at Rutgers on October 23 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.He will be joined by special guest Warren G, to help celebrate the Class of 2020 and 2021 as a way to make up for the events they missed because of COVID.Graduates can register for tickets to the concert online through October 11.For Snoop Dogg, the news comes after the announcement that he would perform alongside hip-hop titans like Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at next year's Super Bowl halftime show.----------