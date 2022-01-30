Weather

Cleanup underway after nor'easter dumps heavy snow across the Tri-State area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cleanup efforts are underway in New York City and across the Tri-State area following Saturday's winter nor'easter.

The National Weather Service says snowfall ranged from eight inches in Central Park -- to more than 13 inches in Bayside, Queens.

That's where many residents spent the day digging out, clearing off their cars and brushing off the storm.

Sanitation crews have already made one pass around all the main roads in the city.

Now they're focused on cross walks, bus stops and fire hydrants.

They also paying close attention to schools so that everything is cleaned up for class on Monday

"We're gonna get a little bit of melting and then a refreeze later on, our main goal is that every place where we can apply our salt and calcium chloride to do that and more importantly to really try to widen some of those plow ridges that are left and give people more access and travel routes," NYC Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said.
Clearing roads remains a high priority ahead of the Monday morning commute, especially in Suffolk County which saw as much as two feet of snow in some areas.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says the goal was to have roads cleared heading into Monday.

Officials reported nearly 200 cases of crashes and disabled vehicles across the Tri-State on Saturday.

They continue to warn drivers to take it easy on icy roads.


