Be Kind: New Jersey student raises money for charity through concerts

WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A local high school student is raising money for charity through music.
Samantha Smith is a student at Westfield High School in New Jersey.
She's held two charity concerts this year. The proceeds go to the AGAPE Community Kitchen in Elizabeth.
Samantha even had some backup singers from R-M-C Studios in Garwood.
