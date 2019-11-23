Be Kind: New Jersey students participate in school's 'Gratitude Campaign'

GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An elementary school in New Jersey is spreading positive thoughts, one message at a time.
Coleman School in Glen Rock participated in a two week gratitude campaign.
Students wrote what they were grateful for on sticky notes which were put up on the gratitude wall.
They also wrote a letter of gratitude to someone important in their life.
