be kind

Be Kind: New Jersey students participate in school's 'Gratitude Campaign'

By Eyewitness News
GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An elementary school in New Jersey is spreading positive thoughts, one message at a time.

Coleman School in Glen Rock participated in a two week gratitude campaign.

Students wrote what they were grateful for on sticky notes which were put up on the gratitude wall.

They also wrote a letter of gratitude to someone important in their life.

Related topics:
societybergen countyact of kindnessbe kindstudents
