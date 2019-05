Be Kind: New Jersey students raise money for young boy battling rare brain cancer

BUTLER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A small idea turned into a huge help for a New Jersey family.When the students and staff at Butler School District found out that a two-year-old boy had been diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, they stepped up big time.They formed 'Team Theo' and worked before and after school holding different events to raise $18,000.They recently presented Theo's father a check, and even dedicated a seat in their new auditorium for Theo.If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.----------