BUTLER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A small idea turned into a huge help for a New Jersey family.
When the students and staff at Butler School District found out that a two-year-old boy had been diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, they stepped up big time.
They formed 'Team Theo' and worked before and after school holding different events to raise $18,000.
They recently presented Theo's father a check, and even dedicated a seat in their new auditorium for Theo.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Be Kind: New Jersey students raise money for young boy battling rare brain cancer
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More