be kind

Be Kind: New Jersey students raise money for young boy battling rare brain cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

Bill Ritter has the story.

By
BUTLER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A small idea turned into a huge help for a New Jersey family.

When the students and staff at Butler School District found out that a two-year-old boy had been diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, they stepped up big time.

They formed 'Team Theo' and worked before and after school holding different events to raise $18,000.

They recently presented Theo's father a check, and even dedicated a seat in their new auditorium for Theo.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybutlermorris countybe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Students raise money for local non-profit animal adoption organization
9-year-old writes book to put spotlight on wildlife conservation
Young girls from NJ create care packages for homeless
Be Kind: Students use artistic talents to make a difference
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man cuts woman's throat, sexually assaults her on LI
Study: Ride-share cars 35,000 times more germy than a toilet seat
Fans camping out now for Wednesday's BTS concert
Driver charged after Smart Car severs woman's leg in NYC
Why YouTube influencer lost 1 million subscribers in 36 hours
Police: Daycare teacher brought drugs to daycare, left them near toddlers
Waiter returns large check mistakenly left behind by woman who stiffed him for tip
Show More
Man found fatally shot in head in the Bronx
Vigil marks first anniversary of double murder in Brooklyn
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Meth lab uncovered after man found unconscious on LI lawn
More TOP STORIES News