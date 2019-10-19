Be Kind: New Jersey university cancels class for a good cause

CALDWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A university in New Jersey is canceling classes but for a good cause.Caldwell University held its 11th annual Caldwell Day.The school canceled classes, so students, faculty and staff could volunteer at different non-profits in New Jersey.This year the university partnered with 18 service sites. The campus community volunteers packed up boxes at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, volunteered at the Arc of Essex County, visited the elderly and so much more.--------------------