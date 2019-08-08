Be Kind: 'Pouches for People' provided to those in need in New Jersey

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The kindness of those involved in a program in New Jersey is helping to make a difference for those in need.
'Pouches for People' is a project run by a center for disabled adults in Clifton.
They make pouches by going shopping and filling them with various items. Then those pouches are given to people who need help.
Organizers say despite having their own disabilities, the members of the program are happy to be able to help others.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
