NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A young boy is on a mission to help those spending time in the hospital.
For the past four years, 11-year-old Zachary has led a toy drive.
This year, he dropped everything off at the Ronald McDonald House and New York Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital.
Zachary has also gone around to the precincts in the NYPD, thanking police officers for their service.
Be Kind: Young boy spreads joy with toy donations to New York hospitals
