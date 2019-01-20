Beloved UWS bookstore slated to close, saved by GoFundMe

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A GoFundMe has saved a Manhattan bookstore that was slated to close.
The campaign raised more than $29,000 for the beloved Westider Rare and Used Books on the Upper West Side.
The owner, Dorian Thornley, said Tuesday that he would have to close the shop unless a bunch of money came in to pay back rent.
The Broadway store has been open for 35 years.
