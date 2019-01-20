SOCIETY

Beloved UWS bookstore slated to close, saved by GoFundMe

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A GoFundMe has saved a Manhattan bookstore that was slated to close.

The campaign raised more than $29,000 for the beloved Westider Rare and Used Books on the Upper West Side.

The owner, Dorian Thornley, said Tuesday that he would have to close the shop unless a bunch of money came in to pay back rent.

The Broadway store has been open for 35 years.

Related Topics:
societybooksUpper West SideNew York CityManhattan
