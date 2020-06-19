Society

Bill Ritter finally gets a haircut... and for a good cause

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Bill Ritter headed to his barbershop for the first time in months on Monday to get a haircut. The experience was live-streamed on all ABC7NY platforms as a way to raise money for the largest provider of family shelter in New York City called WIN.

Like every other New Yorker, Ritter was shell-shocked when the city came to a complete halt in March as the COVID-19 crisis worsened.

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down hair salons and barbershops on March 20 as part of the lockdown, Ritter made a promise to viewers that he would not cut his hair until barber shops reopened in New York City.

EMBED More News Videos

On Monday, Bill Ritter will head down to his barbershop for the first time in months and get a haircut. The experience will be live-streamed on all ABC7NY platforms as a way to rai



"I'm thinking I'm not cutting my hair until this crisis is over," Ritter said during a newscast in mid-March. "I haven't told my bosses yet."


For over 17 weeks, Ritter has kept his promise, and as his hair kept growing, Ritter began to look like his 1970s self, when he was a cub reporter in California.

Now, New York City is entering Phase 2 of reopening and barbershops can get back to work on Monday -- and Bill can get a haircut.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO BILL RITTER'S CAUSE

That news has brought great joy to some, in particular his wife, but others are sad to say farewell to the curls that have attracted a cult following. Since making his no-haircut vow, Ritter's hair had become a character in and of itself on TV screens and social media.

In early June, a super fan even created a Twitter account, "Bill Ritter's Hair," dedicated to posting appreciations of his shaggy mane. With over 600 followers, the account has fans even on the Eyewitness News team.

Reporter N. J. Burkett tweeted, "The audience has demanded this, and now it's finally here. @billritter7 is growing up on @ABC7NY. Literally."

Other co-workers started to chime in, too.

Sports anchor Ryan Field also tweeted, "It was only a matter of time before that devastatingly handsome head of hair had its own twitter account. Nearly 4 months now without a trim for our pal and fearless leader, @billritter7."

In the last couple of months, Ritter's hair had become a symbol for all New Yorkers with his slogan, "we're all in this together."

As a way to show that we are all truly in this together, Ritter partnered with the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in New York City, called WIN, as a way to give back to the community through a generous donation. WIN runs 11 shelters and more than 300 supportive housing units across New York City. They also provide housing for over 4,600 people each night.

Make sure to join us on this historic day and donate to WIN.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybronxcoronavirus new york cityhair stylingreopen nycabc7ny instagrameyewitness newscoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkhairstyleshairbeautynew yorkbeauty & lifestyleoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | MTA holds briefing as ridership increases in Phase 2
Man breaks into home, flees with his 4-month-old daughter: NYPD
Coronavirus Updates: 10 new NY deaths, less than 1% test positive
Man climbs 'Skyscraper' ride on Casino Pier in Seaside Heights
Phase 2: NYC restaurants, barbershops, Macy's reopen
State trooper hurt in dump truck crash on NJ Turnpike
NJ salons, barbers and pools reopen as part of Stage 2
Show More
DA investigating NYPD chokehold; Calls for officer to be charged
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Wild video shows dozens setting off illegal fireworks in Crown Heights
FBI investigating noose found in Bubba Wallace's NASCAR stall
Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage
More TOP STORIES News