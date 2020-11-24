Society

David Dinkins, New York City's 1st Black mayor dies at 93

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's first African American mayor, David Dinkins, is dead at the age of 93.

Dinkins was the 106th mayor of the city and the first, and so far, only African American mayor.

He would lead the nation's largest city through some of its toughest times economically, politically and socially from 1990 until 1994.

The passing of the former mayor came less than two months after the death of his wife Joyce Dinkins, who died in October.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew yorkblack historynew york city newspoliticsafrican americansthe mayor
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump Tower police presence, congestion to be reduced, sources tell ABC News
Doctors save 5-year-old attacked by 6 dogs on way home from candy store
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Struggling restaurant still finding ways to help others for Thanksgiving
Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
The Countdown: Transition process underway as Biden determined "apparent winner"
Show More
$20K reward offered in fatal shooting of 1-year-old in NYC
University bans 70 students from classes after COVID travel violation
15 Texas relatives sick with COVID-19 after party 'feel guilty'
Famed NYC barbershop facing closure saved by wealthy donors
Six Flags to offer holiday lights drive-through experience
More TOP STORIES News