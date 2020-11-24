David Dinkins, New York City's 1st Black mayor dies at 93

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's first African American mayor, David Dinkins, is dead at the age of 93.Dinkins was the 106th mayor of the city and the first, and so far, only African American mayor.He would lead the nation's largest city through some of its toughest times economically, politically and socially from 1990 until 1994.The passing of the former mayor came less than two months after the death of his wife Joyce Dinkins, who died in October.----------