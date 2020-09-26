Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

Society

Here's a look at what's making headlines this Tuesday.

Daily positive cases above 3%, NYC cracks down on mask wearing



New York City reported a daily positivity rate above the threshold for keeping schools open, however, the mayor said that the city is still well below on the 7-day average.

COVID spikes add to 1st day back-to-classroom jitters in NYC



Students in New York City public schools begin in-person learning Tuesday for the first time in over six months.

AccuWeather: Umbrella alert! Soaking rains, gusting winds arrive tonight



Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy and humid before soaking rain moves in during the evening hours. Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

