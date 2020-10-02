Society

First Responder Friday: FDNY Firefighter Abraham Miller

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday honors FDNY Firefighter Abraham Miller.

Earlier this week, a 5-year-old girl was rescued in a Washington Heights fire by Firefighter Miller of Ladder 23.

He was a part of a team effort to put out the fire that injured 14 people.

Firefighter Sosa lowered the rope that Miller used for the rescue, and it was team effort from several companies of Batallion 16.

Firefighter Miller told news crews this week that they do the rope drills every Monday and this was the first time he performed it in during a real fire. Good work!

Miller is a former MTA worker and he is also a father himself. Thank you for your service Abe Miller.

