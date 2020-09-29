10 hurt, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Manhattan fire

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Ten people were injured in a two-alarm fire in Washington Heights early Tuesday morning.The residents were on the top floor of the five-story apartment building on West 158 Street when the fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m.The 10 residents suffered various injuries, some life-threatening.One person was saved by firefighters using a rope rescue from the roof.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------