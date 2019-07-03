Society

Garrison flag unfurled on Liberty Island near Statue of Liberty ahead of July 4th

LIBERTY ISLAND (WABC) -- A new flag was unfurled near the Statue of Liberty Wednesday, ahead of Independence Day.

Veterans, park rangers and Girl Scouts were among those who helped unfurl the flag on Liberty Island.

It is a Garrison flag, which means it's the largest national flag used by the U.S. Army.

It flies on national holidays and special occasions.

The United War Veterans Council organized the event.

WABC is the official station for the Veteran's Day Parade.

