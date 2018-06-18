SOCIETY

Lawmakers pay surprise visit to New Jersey ICE center on Father's Day

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
A group of Democratic lawmakers paid a surprise visit to an immigration and customs enforcement center on Father's Day.

There was a large crowd holding signs and cheering waiting for the lawmakers as they made their way out of the detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Sunday's visit comes in the midst of controversy surrounding President Trump's policy to separate migrant families. He claims US policy separating migrant families is long but it is not.

There is also more concern as the current administration is severely narrowing the grounds for granting asylum for protection.

Just last week US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said domestic violence victims do not qualify for asylum.

"We are all people who fled danger, whjo are fleeing danger - murders gangs and political depression," says Congressman Jerrold Nadler.

Congressman Nadler says the Democrats plan to introduce legislation next Tuesday to stop this family policy that is separating families.

