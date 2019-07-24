Society

Miss America pageant is leaving Atlantic City for Connecticut

By Eyewitness News
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Miss America pageant is leaving Atlantic City - again.

The Miss America organization says this year's pageant will be held at the Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville.

This is the second time the event has left Atlantic City since it began.

In 2006, it departed for Las Vegas before returning to Boardwalk Hall in 2013.

The latest departure was expected after the Casino Redevelopment Authority declined to renew subsidies for the competition.

Over the past six years, the agency spent more than $20 million on subsidies for the pageant.

Ray Pineault, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun, noted the college scholarship money the Miss America Organization provides to contestants.

"Miss America is a storied organization that has a long history of empowering women, providing tremendous educational resources to women and serving the overall public good," he said.

The pageant began in Atlantic City in 1921 as a way to extend the summer tourism season beyond Labor Day weekend, and it became synonymous with the New Jersey seaside resort.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyatlantic cityconnecticutmiss americapageant
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD searching for suspects after officers doused with water
Mother pleads for driver who killed her son to come forward
Robert Mueller testimony: How to watch, what to expect
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday
2 bicyclists struck, killed by trucks in NYC on same day
Dwight Gooden arrested again in NJ, charged with DWI
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Show More
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
Stray bullets enter CT home with kids sleeping inside
Hate crime charges possible after Hindu priest attacked in NYC
8-month-old girl found unresponsive in NYC bathtub dies
More TOP STORIES News