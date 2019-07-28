Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. 1 dead, 11 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn community event


Gunfire erupted just as the crowd at the annual Old Timers Event in the Brownsville neighborhood was beginning to disperse Saturday night, leaving 12 people shot, one fatally.

2. Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins hot car death


Jose Rodriguez was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after his one-year-old twins died inside a hot car in the Bronx.


3. Alleged jewelry snatcher targets seniors throughout NYC


Police are searching for an alleged serial jewelry snatcher who is connected to at least eight robberies throughout New York City, four of which targeted victims age 75 and older.


4. Trump calls Elijah Cummings' Baltimore district 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'



President Trump ignited a new controversy Saturday when he lashed out in tweets against Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful House Oversight Committee chairman, claiming his Baltimore-area district is "considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States."

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.


5. New Jersey stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse from shelves


Controversial black rag dolls that are designed to be abused were pulled from shelves in three New Jersey stores after customers and one state lawmaker called them offensive.



