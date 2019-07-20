Part 1: Moon Landing 50th: Discover Long Island's Contribution

Eyewitness News meteorologist Lee Goldberg explores the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing and Long Island's contribution to the landmark event in ABC7NY's half hour special on Saturday, July 20th.In the special, we take a look at a variety of perspectives from astronauts themselves, including two who walked on the moon, to engineers and technicians who were closely involved in the Apollo Program.We also show the many exhibitions of lunar art, culture and artifacts around the city like "Apollo's Muse," a photographic journey of moon images through the ages at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Intrepid Museum's "Apollo 11: Media, the Moon and Beyond."