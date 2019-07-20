Society

Police: Missing man last seen at restaurant in Lindenhurst

By
LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a mysterious disappearance on Long Island.

It has been nearly two weeks since Thomas Kelsey has been gone without a trace. Kelsey was last seen at a restaurant called 'Katch' in Lindenhurst on July 7th around 10 p.m.

His family says the next day his phone was off, and they thought it got stolen, or that it went dead.

Suffolk County Police are now searching for Kelsey and his SUV - a 2015 red GMC Yukon with New York State license plates.

On Friday, Kelsey's friends were passing out flyers, hoping homeowners remember something. They are also asking people to check their surveillance video for possible clues.

