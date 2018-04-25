SOCIETY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding music

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the details we know so far about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP|Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to walk down the aisle on May 19, Kensington Palace has shared details about the music for their royal wedding service at St. George's Chapel.



James Vivian, Director of Music for the chapel, will serve as the music director for the wedding. Vivian will conduct the Choir of St. George's Chapel, which is comprised of up to 23 boys from St. George's School and 12 Lay Clerks singing alto, tenor and bass.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19-year-old winner of the BBC Young Musician 2016, was personally called by Markle to perform at the wedding. The Kingdom Choir, founded and directed by Karen Gibson, will also perform at the wedding.

The orchestra, conducted by Christopher Warren-Green, will be comprised of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia. Soprano Elin Manahan Thomas and trumpet player David Blackadder will join the orchestra.

Luke Bond will play organ for the wedding, and the State Trumpeters will provide ceremonial support during the service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News