Coronavirus News: Queens veteran plays 'Taps' to pay tribute to lives lost during COVID-19 pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It is normally a time during which we honor fallen members of the military, but a veteran in Queens took time out to pay tribute to the lives lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.John Christ performed 'Taps' - a bugle call typically played at military funerals - on the steps of his home.He is also a dove keeper, and moments later, released his bevy into the sky.