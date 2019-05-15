Racist 'promposal' posted on Instagram investigated at Westchester County school

PLEASANTVILLE, New York (WABC) -- School officials in Pleasantville are investigating an "inappropriate and unacceptable" promposal by a high school senior posted on social media.In recent years, teens have increasingly used creative videos and pictures to ask each other to prom. Many such promposals have gone viral on social media, but there has been controversy as well.Last week, a student in Ohio received death threats after he was pictured holding a sign that read, "If I was black, I'd be picking cotton. But I'm white, so I'm picking u for prom."The promposal in Pleasantville, which had been posted on Instagram, is had similar wording.Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter said in a statement that the district "rejects the message" and "is treating this issue with the utmost seriousness."Students expressed their surprise."We're normally a pretty open and accepting community," said one senior, who didn't want to be identified. "I was a little shocked that someone would say something like that, especially on something as simple as a prom poster. I'm honestly at a loss for words, because I don't understand how anyone could ever do something like that."Residents are also appalled."I've lived here for 33 years and I am shocked that there's this racist overtone. I just don't know what to say," Linda Shenkman said.School officials have not said what, if any, disciplinary action has been taken."The district is committed to promoting diversity and equality in our schools," Fox-Alter said. "We work with our students daily to increase cultural awareness, acceptance, and to provide anti-bias education, and will use this incident as an opportunity to learn and bolster our efforts."Pleasantville High School released a statement about the incident:----------