GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --Crowds gathered in Brooklyn on Thursday night to get a free winter coat from rapper Cardi B.
The rap superstar was expected to hand out coats to children and parents until 8 p.m. near the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend.
The giveaway comes at a good time as a freeze warning will go into effect overnight for parts of the area.
Cardi B is a native New Yorker who was born in the Bronx.
