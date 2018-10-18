SOCIETY

Rap superstar Cardi B hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Crowds gathered in Brooklyn on Thursday night to get a free winter coat from rapper Cardi B.

The rap superstar was expected to hand out coats to children and parents until 8 p.m. near the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend.

The giveaway comes at a good time as a freeze warning will go into effect overnight for parts of the area.

Cardi B is a native New Yorker who was born in the Bronx.

