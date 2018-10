Crowds gathered in Brooklyn on Thursday night to get a free winter coat from rapper Cardi B.The rap superstar was expected to hand out coats to children and parents until 8 p.m. near the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend.The giveaway comes at a good time as a freeze warning will go into effect overnight for parts of the area.Cardi B is a native New Yorker who was born in the Bronx.----------