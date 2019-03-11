Real estate developer posts huge photo of new bride after divorce

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Is it a statement of love, or spite?Billionaire real estate developer Harry Macklowe has posted a giant billboard-sized photograph of himself and his new bride.The photos now on display in the heart of Midtown Manhattan come after Macklowe's contentious divorce with his first wife.At the world's tallest residential building, it is a larger-than-life proclamation of love.Macklowe, the developer of 432 Park Avenue, posted his photo along with that of his bride at what is essentially the base of the building.Last week, the 81-year-old Macklowe married 60-something Patricia Landeau, his mistress of several years.But before her, there was Linda Macklowe, the first wife of more than 50 years. The divorce ended with them splitting their $2 billion fortune last year down the middle.So is there more to this display than love?"She looks considerably younger than he is and I'm certain the previous wife is not happy about the circumstances," said one woman."I'm in a long-term marriage, we're married 57 years. I don't know, I took it a little personally, I think," another woman said.Some people do profess love in big ways. There's of course the Taj Mahal. And big bling, from A-Rod to J-Lo."Why not, you've got $2 billion, well I guess he has $1 billion now, his wife has the other. So why not have a little fun with each other?" one man said.Harry Macklowe told the New York Times he liked the photos and wanted to show them off. And that's romantic to some.Each of the images are 24 by 42 feet. There's no word on how long they'll remain there.----------