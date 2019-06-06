Society

Rice paddy growing edible art at World Trade Center site

(LuckyRice)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The Port Authority will unveil a unique and edible piece of art at the World Trade Center Site Thursday.

The art installation is a three-tier rice paddy right outside the Oculus transportation center.

The Port Authority says it will bring some green to the area and offer a space for visitors to sit.

The living art installation will remain in place through the Harvest Moon Festival in late September, when the rice will be harvested and prepared by dozens of noted chefs.

"The Port Authority has invested billions of dollars in rebuilding this sacred site and takes its continuing stewardship of the nearly-completed campus very seriously," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole. "We welcome unique displays and activities."

Five varieties of rice will grow in the paddy, with the biggest growing to 4 1/2 feet tall.

There will also be seating provided for commuters, tourists and local workers to relax and enjoy the unique surroundings.

