New Jersey salon owner collects items to help people in need across Texas

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- The owner of a beauty salon in New Jersey jumped in to help people in need across Texas.

For Wanda Mora, the mission is very personal after her own family was greatly impacted by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"I lost my father to the hurricane, and we did a lot of work over there. I know firsthand what it is to suffer," she said.

Her salon, Mora Salon, is holding a drive to collect warm items like hats, scarves and space heaters that will be shipped to two shelters in Texas.

The items will go to the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center and another shelter in Bach Springs.

"I want them to know that they're not alone. To hang in there, that we're coming, and that help is on the way," Mora said.

Mora says many people have offered to help with shipping costs or are holding personal drives to collect items to contribute.

At least 20 people have died and 4 million homes at some point lost power, heat or water across the U.S., but Texas was hit particularly hard by the storms.

