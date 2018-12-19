SOCIETY

Seasons Greetings from Sgt. Alvin Blackmon

EMBED </>More Videos

Greetings home to loved ones from our troops stationed overseas this holiday season.

Related Topics:
societytroop greetings
SOCIETY
2018 Troop Greetings
Blind woman vanishes during visit to Peru, family says
Hells Angels to move headquarters to vacant Long Island church
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
More Society
Top Stories
12-year-old boy killed in CT drive-by shooting
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Teen found murdered on NYCHA rooftop in Brooklyn
Women sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Woman punched in face, sexually assaulted in Queens
Video shows woman robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn
Taxi drivers rally for congestion pricing exemption
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Show More
AccuWeather Alert as holiday travel gets underway
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
Brooklyn DA moves to vacate 1,400 pot warrants, erase convictions
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
Report: Facebook shared users' private messages with partners
More News