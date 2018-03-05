<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3149816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Simply NY: This is the go-to bookstore for star chefs

Kitchen Arts & Letters on the Upper East Side is a long-standing bookstore specializing in wine-and-food-themed titles and out-of-print publications.