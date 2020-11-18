Society

Stand Up For Heroes goes virtual amid pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An annual event to help honor and raise money for veterans and military families is going virtual.

Stand Up For Heroes, which raises money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, will take place Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

The virtual night of hope, healing and laughter will help raise money for vets and their families. It will be hosted by Jon Stewart and Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Prince Harry and Bruce Springsteen will all take part.

Woodruff is a member of the ABC News family. He and a cameraman were seriously hurt covering the war in Iraq in 2006.

You can watch it right here at 9 p.m., on the ABC 7 New York mobile app, and on your connected TV, including Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. To download the free app, search "ABC 7 New York" on your streaming home devices.

