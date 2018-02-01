HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

Teen with Down syndrome sinks half-court backwards shot in front of Globetrotters star

A Nebraska teenager with Down syndrome has a trick shot that's so impressive, it caught the attention of one of the Harlem Globetrotters.

After video of 18-year-old James Meiergerd's backwards half-court shot went viral, El Gato Melendez showed up at the teen's Nebraska high school on Tuesday to see it for himself.

Heartwarming video shared by the Harlem Globetrotters shows the whole school cheering as James sinks the epic shot again. Watch it in the player above.

Melendez was clearly touched by the outpouring of support for James by his classmates. He got choked up as he addressed the crowd.

"This is why I love to be a Harlem Globetrotter, to experience these awesome things. Thank you, thank you, thank you! It was awesome, brother," he told James, hugging him.

To make the surprise visit even sweeter, the Globetrotters invited James and his family to join the team on the bench at their upcoming game in Omaha.

