NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nearly 6 million Americans suffer from what is generally called Alzheimer's, and it is only getting worse.This week on Up Close, actor David Hyde Pierce talks about the battle his family faced with the disease.Also joining us are Jed Levine, CEO of CaringKind NYC, and Karen Marder, caregiver for her husband who has Alzheimer's.Plus we meet a man who gets his kicks doing something few others have ever done - climbing almost every bridge in New York City to take amazing pictures.Dave Frieder has compiled them in his book, 'The Magnificent Bridges of New York City'.