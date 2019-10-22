Yonkers issues annual Halloween curfew for children ages 16 and under

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- The city of Yonkers on Tuesday announced that the police department will issue a citywide curfew for children 16 years of age and younger on Halloween night -- Thursday, October 31.Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said children ages 11 and younger must be home by 10 p.m., while kids ages 12 and 13 can stay out until 10:30 p.m. and those age 14 to 16 until 11 p.m."Halloween is a fun holiday meant to be enjoyed by all, which is why we are taking a proactive approach in providing a safe Halloween for our communities," Spano said. "In addition to the curfew, we encourage parents to be mindful of their children's activities on October 31 so our trick-or-treaters have a happy and safe Halloween this year."Exceptions include children who are:--Accompanied by parent or guardian--On an errand with parental permission, with prior notice to Yonkers Police Department Community Affairs Division called into 914-377-7375--1/2 hour after the end of school, religious and volunteer public entertainment -- no later than 12:30 a.m. unless police are notified by host organization 24 hours in advance--1/2 hour after work -- with proof from employer--All youngsters 16 and under not subject to curfew if on or immediately next to their home (and if neighbor does not object)Violators to the curfew will be taken to the nearest Yonkers Police Precinct and parent/guardian will be notified."We are asking for the parents of Yonkers to help make this Halloween a safe and enjoyable day for all involved," Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said. "Please know where your children are and make sure that they are home by the designated times of the curfew."The city offered the following Halloween safety tips for parents, children & residents:Parents:--Do not leave children unattended--Know the route your child will travel and give him or her a curfew--Be sure children can see through their masks. Costumes should be easy to see, either made from light colors or marked for nighttime with reflective tape.--Dispose of unwrapped candy and only keep factory wrapped treats.--To help plan a safe route, visit the sex offender registry at http://www.criminaljustice.ny.gov/nsor/Children:--Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Try to walk in groups.--Don't eat anything from trick-or-treat bag before your parents have looked at it first.--Enter homes only if you're with a trusted adult.--Walk on sidewalks when possible and facing traffic to stay safe.--Stay away from dark streets and buildings -- only visit well-lit homes.Residents:--Drive slowly and be alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.--Turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from great distances.--Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., so please be aware.----------